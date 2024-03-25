Due South explores landscape of multicultural Southern food with three local chefs

Sandra A. Gutierrez, Nancie McDermott and Ryan Mitchell are three chefs and cookbook authors whose work distinguishes them as authorities in their fields. Recently, they gathered at Croasdaile Country Club in Durham to discuss their passion for Latin America, Asia and Southern cuisines, respectively, with Due South co-host Leoneda Inge.

Guests

Sandra A. Gutierrez, food journalist, professional cooking instructor and author of five cookbooks, including The New Southern-Latino Table and Latinismo: Home Recipes from the Twenty-One Countries of Latin America

Nancie McDermott, cooking teacher and author of fourteen cookbooks, including The Wok & Skillet Cookbook: 300 Recipes for Stir-Frys and Noodles

Ryan Mitchell, pitmaster, co-author of Ed Mitchell’s Barbeque and co-founder of True Made Foods