Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Due South explores landscape of multicultural Southern food with three local chefs

By Leoneda Inge
Published March 25, 2024 at 2:44 PM EDT
From left: Sandra A. Gutierrez, Nancie McDermott, Leoneda Inge and Ryan Mitchell pose at the Multicultural Food Experience, hosted by the Duke University Campus Club
Erin Keever
/
WUNC
From left: Sandra Gutierrez, Nancie McDermott, Leoneda Inge and Ryan Mitchell pose at the Multicultural Food Experience, hosted by the Duke University Campus Club

Sandra A. Gutierrez, Nancie McDermott and Ryan Mitchell are three chefs and cookbook authors whose work distinguishes them as authorities in their fields. Recently, they gathered at Croasdaile Country Club in Durham to discuss their passion for Latin America, Asia and Southern cuisines, respectively, with Due South co-host Leoneda Inge.

Guests

Sandra A. Gutierrez, food journalist, professional cooking instructor and author of five cookbooks, including The New Southern-Latino Table and Latinismo: Home Recipes from the Twenty-One Countries of Latin America

Nancie McDermott, cooking teacher and author of fourteen cookbooks, including The Wok & Skillet Cookbook: 300 Recipes for Stir-Frys and Noodles

Ryan Mitchell, pitmaster, co-author of Ed Mitchell’s Barbeque and co-founder of True Made Foods

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge