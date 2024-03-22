Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

North Carolina News Roundup for March 22, 2024

By Jeff Tiberii
Published March 22, 2024 at 9:51 AM EDT
N.C. State men's basketball 2024 ACC Tournament
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
N.C. State celebrates after beating North Carolina in the ACC Tournament title game on March 16, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

Due South’s Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters break down the latest news in the state. From a fight for teacher pay in a municipal budget, to March Madness, and a bill that would take federal funding away from medical schools with “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” programs.

Guests
-Colin Campbell is WUNC’s Capitol Bureau Chief.
- Monica Casey is the Durham reporter, WRAL
- Kyle Ingram is a politics reporter for the News & Observer
- Reuben Jones is the Washington Reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
