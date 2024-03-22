North Carolina News Roundup for March 22, 2024

Due South’s Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters break down the latest news in the state. From a fight for teacher pay in a municipal budget, to March Madness, and a bill that would take federal funding away from medical schools with “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” programs.

Guests

-Colin Campbell is WUNC’s Capitol Bureau Chief.

- Monica Casey is the Durham reporter, WRAL

- Kyle Ingram is a politics reporter for the News & Observer

- Reuben Jones is the Washington Reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News