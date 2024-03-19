Remembering photographer Chuck Liddy, who captured images from war, hurricanes, and college hoops
Remembering Chuck Liddy. The longtime News & Observer photojournalist – who was embedded in war zones, captured the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and was long a fixture at Cameron Indoor Stadium, died recently. He was 69.
Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii sits down with two of his longtime colleagues to remember Chuck, and the stories and images he captured.
Guests
Jay Price, military reporter, WUNC
Scott Sharpe, visuals editor, The News & Observer