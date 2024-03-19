Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Remembering photographer Chuck Liddy, who captured images from war, hurricanes, and college hoops

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published March 19, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
News & Observer
Photojournalist Chuck Liddy captures a dramatic selfie.

Remembering Chuck Liddy. The longtime News & Observer photojournalist – who was embedded in war zones, captured the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and was long a fixture at Cameron Indoor Stadium, died recently. He was 69.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii sits down with two of his longtime colleagues to remember Chuck, and the stories and images he captured.

Guests

Jay Price, military reporter, WUNC

Scott Sharpe, visuals editor, The News & Observer

Due South
