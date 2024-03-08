Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Primary election turnout and outcomes, plus general election predictions

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published March 8, 2024 at 2:40 PM EST
Republican candidate for State Superintendent Michele Morrow with her campaign team.
Michele Morrow campaign
Republican candidate for State Superintendent Michele Morrow with her campaign team.

The stage is set for November. Voters settled primary contests, and the focus shifts now to Council of State, legislative, and one competitive congressional race in November. Co-host Jeff Tiberii covers the voter turnout, primary outcomes and a big surprise in the state school superintendent’s race where a far-right candidate beat out an incumbent with a roundtable of reporters.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol bureau chief, WUNC 
Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC
Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE Charlotte
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever