NC News Roundup: Primary election turnout and outcomes, plus general election predictions

The stage is set for November. Voters settled primary contests, and the focus shifts now to Council of State, legislative, and one competitive congressional race in November. Co-host Jeff Tiberii covers the voter turnout, primary outcomes and a big surprise in the state school superintendent’s race where a far-right candidate beat out an incumbent with a roundtable of reporters.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol bureau chief, WUNC

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE Charlotte

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

