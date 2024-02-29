As voters head to polls, North Carolina's photo ID requirement explained

This primary election will be the first time many voters in North Carolina will be asked to present a photo ID to vote. WUNC’s Rusty Jacobs has been covering the rollout of the photo ID law, which was first enacted in 2018, but blocked from taking effect until the 2023 municipal elections. He and Durham County’s Director of Elections Derek Bowens talk with co-host Leoneda Inge about the implications of the law this election cycle and they discuss the many forms of photo ID that are accepted to vote.

Guests

Rusty Jacobs, Voting and Election Integrity Reporter, WUNC

Derek Bowens, Director of Elections, Durham County