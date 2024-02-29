Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

As voters head to polls, North Carolina's photo ID requirement explained

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published February 29, 2024 at 2:58 PM EST
NC State Board of Elections

This primary election will be the first time many voters in North Carolina will be asked to present a photo ID to vote. WUNC’s Rusty Jacobs has been covering the rollout of the photo ID law, which was first enacted in 2018, but blocked from taking effect until the 2023 municipal elections. He and Durham County’s Director of Elections Derek Bowens talk with co-host Leoneda Inge about the implications of the law this election cycle and they discuss the many forms of photo ID that are accepted to vote.

Guests
Rusty Jacobs, Voting and Election Integrity Reporter, WUNC
Derek Bowens, Director of Elections, Durham County

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
