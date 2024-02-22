More than a thousand Black pastors are still asking Biden for a cease-fire in Gaza

The pastors, representing hundreds of thousands of church members, have gotten meetings with the Biden Administration at the White House.

But they say congregants are still asking for measurable results.

In 2020, 91 percent of Black voters who voted for president chose Biden. Now, some leaders who encourage people to vote worry about low turnout if the violence in the Israel-Hamas War continues.

Guest

Maya King is a politics reporter covering the southeast for The New York Times.

Read King's article here.