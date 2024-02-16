NC News Roundup: Early voting begins in NC primary election, Sen. Tillis pushes for aid funding

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Early voting is underway with the Super Tuesday Primary mere weeks away.

And a friendly reminder, you will need a photo ID to vote. Election officials across the state are hard at work, making sure voters are prepared with those polls open.

On Capitol Hill, Senator Thom Tillis makes a push for aid funding.

And, will the next national chairman of the Republican Party come from North Carolina?

Join host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists for a news and political wrap-up of the week, on the next Due South.

Guests

Mary Helen Jones, political reporter, Spectrum News

Zachery Eanes, reporter with Axios Raleigh

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE Charlotte