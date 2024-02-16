NC News Roundup: Early voting begins in NC primary election, Sen. Tillis pushes for aid funding
On the North Carolina News Roundup…
Early voting is underway with the Super Tuesday Primary mere weeks away.
And a friendly reminder, you will need a photo ID to vote. Election officials across the state are hard at work, making sure voters are prepared with those polls open.
On Capitol Hill, Senator Thom Tillis makes a push for aid funding.
And, will the next national chairman of the Republican Party come from North Carolina?
Join host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists for a news and political wrap-up of the week, on the next Due South.
Guests
Mary Helen Jones, political reporter, Spectrum News
Zachery Eanes, reporter with Axios Raleigh
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy
Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE Charlotte