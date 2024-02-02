NC News Roundup: Protests and school closures at DPS, NC republicans weigh in on border situation, campaign spending

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

School closures and protests in Durham. With a continued lack of transparency, the district has infuriated staff members and parents.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Republicans crank up pressure to address the situation at the southern border. Is it more theater or substantive?

And an executive order aimed at reducing recidivism.

Join us for our news and political wrap-up of the week, on the next Due South.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

