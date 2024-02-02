Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Protests and school closures at DPS, NC republicans weigh in on border situation, campaign spending

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published February 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Shellena Atlas -- Durham Public Schools Protest
Liz Schlemmer
/
WUNC
Shellena Atlas, a school counselor at Riverside High, was among those protesting at the Minnie Forte-Brown Staff Development Center on Hillandale Road in Durham on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

School closures and protests in Durham. With a continued lack of transparency, the district has infuriated staff members and parents.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Republicans crank up pressure to address the situation at the southern border. Is it more theater or substantive?

And an executive order aimed at reducing recidivism.

Join us for our news and political wrap-up of the week, on the next Due South.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever