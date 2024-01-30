Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South
Due South

Let it snow! Checking in on North Carolina's ski country.

By Jeff Tiberii
Published January 30, 2024 at 10:40 AM EST
A sign at the entrance of the ski resort reads Welcome to Beech Mountain..jpg
Josh Sullivan
/
WUNC
Beech Mountain Resort in Watauga County is a southern gateway for skiers and snowboarders.

Despite the warmish winter weather here in the central part of the state – snow remains a big business in North Carolina. And at six resorts, the lifts are moving, hot chocolate is flowing, and ski school remains in-session.

Those half dozen North Carolina facilities can be found dotting the Appalachian Mountains – from overlooking Tennessee to almost-in-Georgia. Collectively those ski, snowboarding, and tubing centers have an economic impact of about a quarter billion dollars annually. We learn more.

Guest

Mike Doble, snow enthusiast based in Boone, owner and operator of SkiSoutheast.com

Jeff Tiberii
