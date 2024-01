The co-owner of a new bar in Raleigh that only serves non-alcoholic beverages shares the why and the how of her business.

Courtesy of / Umbrella Dry Bar Meg Paradise of Umbrella Dry Bar

Meg Paradise's moment of inspiration came in a dream, literally. Paradise says her background in working for Whole Foods corporate prepared her to source alcohol-free spirits, beers and even bitters.

Guest

Meg Paradise is co-founder and co-owner of Umbrella Dry Bar