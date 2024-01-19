Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: President Biden visits the Triangle, school bus chaos at Durham schools

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published January 19, 2024 at 8:44 AM EST
President Joe Biden announces an $82 million investment in high-speed Internet infrastructure in Raleigh, N.C., January 18, 2024.
Peyton Sickles
/
For WUNC
President Joe Biden announces an $82 million investment in high-speed Internet infrastructure in Raleigh, N.C., January 18, 2024.

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Election 2024 is on. The first votes are cast in Iowa as the presidential election season officially kicks off. Super Tuesday and North Carolina’s primary are right around the corner.

President Biden visited the Triangle this week. On the heels of VP Harris’ stop in Charlotte, more candidate visits are expected in our ‘purple state.’ We find out what Biden had to say and gauge the reaction.

Protests over ongoing pay issues at Durham Public Schools appear to have contributed to a bus driver shortage – and transportation chaos. Parents are asked to make their own arrangements to get kids to school. What’s going on, and how long it’s expected to last.

A roundtable of reporters covers those stories and more on Due South.

Guests

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Will Doran, state government reporter, WRAL

Monica Casey, Durham reporter, WRAL

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Due South NC News Roundup
