The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Black bookstores on the rise in NC

authorBy Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Books in a field
CC/Pexel

Editor's Note: This conversation originally aired Nov. 27, 2023.

Before there was “Book-Tok,” there was Troy Johnson, curating a website called the African American Literature Book Club.

Through more than two decades running the site, Johnson has seen a surge of growth in books written for and by Black readers. Though he's also written about a decline in the number of Black-owned independent bookstores.

Since 2021, at least three Black-owned bookstores have opened in North Carolina, including Langston Miller and Victoria Scott-Miller’s Liberation Station in downtown Raleigh.

A conversation about reading, and representation, on Due South.

Guests

Troy Johnson, founder African American Literature Book Club

Victoria Scott-Miller, co-founderLiberation Station book store

Langston Miller, co-founder Liberation Station

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
