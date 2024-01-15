An attendee recalls Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech in Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Leoneda Inge / WUNC Leoneda Inge and Rev. Omotolokun Omokunde outside the WUNC studios in Durham, N.C., August 28, 2023.



On November 27, 1962, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited Rocky Mount, NC to deliver a speech with a refrain that was very similar to a far between known oratory moment he would deliver less than one year later: the "I Have a Dream" speech.

Dr. Tolokun Omokunde was just a teen when Dr. King came to speak in Rocky Mount, but he vividly recalls that day and how it inspired his future career path in religion and in education.

Co-host Leoneda Inge speaks to him about his recollections of Dr. King's historic visit.

Guest

Dr. Tolokun Omokunde, retired pastor of Timothy Darling Presbyterian Church in Oxford, NC