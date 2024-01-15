Bringing The World Home To You

An attendee recalls Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech in Rocky Mount, North Carolina

January 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM EST
Martin Luther, Jr., speaks at Booker T. Washington High School in Rocky Mount, N.C., on Nov 27, 1962.
Martin Luther, Jr., speaks at Booker T. Washington High School in Rocky Mount, N.C., on Nov 27, 1962.
Leoneda Inge and Rev. Omotolokun Omokunde outside the WUNC studios in Durham, N.C., August 28, 2023.

On November 27, 1962, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited Rocky Mount, NC to deliver a speech with a refrain that was very similar to a far between known oratory moment he would deliver less than one year later: the "I Have a Dream" speech.

Dr. Tolokun Omokunde was just a teen when Dr. King came to speak in Rocky Mount, but he vividly recalls that day and how it inspired his future career path in religion and in education.

Co-host Leoneda Inge speaks to him about his recollections of Dr. King's historic visit.

Guest

Dr. Tolokun Omokunde, retired pastor of Timothy Darling Presbyterian Church in Oxford, NC

Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
