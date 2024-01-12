NC News Roundup: VP Harris visits CLT, a gerrymandering challenge, Buc-ee's coming to NC

On the North Carolina News Roundup… a gaggle of reporters stop by to synthesize, contextualize, and chew the fat over some of the stories of the week. Will the 2024 primary landscape be altered by the latest redistricting lawsuit? What should we glean from a record amount of COVID, in wastewater? And why was there an eight-hour city council meeting in Mebane? We'll answer those questions, and others on the next Due South.

Guests

Jason DeBruyn, Health Reporter, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Reuben Jones, Washington Reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News

Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi, State Politics Reporter, News & Observer

