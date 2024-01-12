Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: VP Harris visits CLT, a gerrymandering challenge, Buc-ee's coming to NC

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published January 12, 2024 at 4:41 PM EST
On the North Carolina News Roundup… a gaggle of reporters stop by to synthesize, contextualize, and chew the fat over some of the stories of the week. Will the 2024 primary landscape be altered by the latest redistricting lawsuit? What should we glean from a record amount of COVID, in wastewater? And why was there an eight-hour city council meeting in Mebane? We'll answer those questions, and others on the next Due South.

Guests

Jason DeBruyn, Health Reporter, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Reuben Jones, Washington Reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News

Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi, State Politics Reporter, News & Observer

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
