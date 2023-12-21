NC News Roundup: 2023 Wrap-Up Edition

Friday, Dec. 22, 10am.

What a year! There’s been no shortage of North Carolina news and politics in 2023.

State lawmakers passed pivotal pieces of legislation from Medicaid expansion to restrictions on abortion and transgender healthcare.

They’ve also made plenty of headlines, too. We had Tricia Cotham’s surprise party switch, Tim Moore drama, budget battles, and even a saga over casinos.

2023 was a big year for NC’s own Rep. Patrick McHenry who went from serving as acting House speaker to a surprise announcement that he won’t seek reelection.

Redistricting reset the table for political power in the state, cementing a big advantage for the GOP. And it seems everyone is jockeying for position for 2024.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters recap the year’s biggest stories in our 2023 NC News Roundup.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Travis Fain, Statehouse reporter, WRAL