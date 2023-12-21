Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: 2023 Wrap-Up Edition

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published December 21, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST

Friday, Dec. 22, 10am.

What a year! There’s been no shortage of North Carolina news and politics in 2023.

State lawmakers passed pivotal pieces of legislation from Medicaid expansion to restrictions on abortion and transgender healthcare.

They’ve also made plenty of headlines, too. We had Tricia Cotham’s surprise party switch, Tim Moore drama, budget battles, and even a saga over casinos.

2023 was a big year for NC’s own Rep. Patrick McHenry who went from serving as acting House speaker to a surprise announcement that he won’t seek reelection.

Redistricting reset the table for political power in the state, cementing a big advantage for the GOP. And it seems everyone is jockeying for position for 2024.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters recap the year’s biggest stories in our 2023 NC News Roundup.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Travis Fain, Statehouse reporter, WRAL

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
Erin Keever