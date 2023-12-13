Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

The political candidate who wasn’t, or, why it's so hard to run for office

By Jeff Tiberii
Published December 13, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST
Maddie Segal
Erin Keever/WUNC
Maddie Segal

Candidate filing is in full swing across North Carolina, with political hopefuls declaring their stake as the next member of Congress, state Senator, or County Commissioner.

But what about people who want to run for office - but can't - due to the time and money constraints placed on would-be office holders? We'll talk with one such non-candidate.

Guests

Maddie Segal, local woman who has considered running for political office

Maggie Barlow, democratic political strategist

