Due South wants to hear from you: What questions do you have about money and financial planning?

Due South is talking next week about money, personal finances and how to make good decisions in the new year. We'll be talking with an expert who has taught financial literacy and we want your questions about finance basics, year-end tax considerations, and whatever is on your mind as 2023 wraps up.

Email your questions to duesouth@wunc.org - or even better, record your questions as a voice memo and email us. The deadline is Thursday Dec. 14 at 11am. Your question may be on the air!