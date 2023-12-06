Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

About Dad Time on gifts, traditions and holiday lore

By Jeff Tiberii
Published December 6, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST
kues1 on Freepik

This month's About Dad Time sets a holiday tone as co-host Jeff Tiberii surveys guests Ben McKeown and Mark Shen about how each of them approach the holidays. How do they handle gifts? Does Santa visit their homes? What traditions are they looking forward to passing on to their little ones?

We also want to hear from you! If you're a father who wants to share your own household's holiday traditions, send us a voice memo at duesouth@gmail.com.

Guests

Ben Mckeown, photographer and father to toddler twins
Mark Shen, neuroscientist and father of two

