About Dad Time on gifts, traditions and holiday lore

This month's About Dad Time sets a holiday tone as co-host Jeff Tiberii surveys guests Ben McKeown and Mark Shen about how each of them approach the holidays. How do they handle gifts? Does Santa visit their homes? What traditions are they looking forward to passing on to their little ones?

We also want to hear from you! If you're a father who wants to share your own household's holiday traditions, send us a voice memo at duesouth@gmail.com.

Guests

Ben Mckeown, photographer and father to toddler twins

Mark Shen, neuroscientist and father of two