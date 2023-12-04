An eco-conscious option after life ends: green burial

So many people try to reduce their carbon footprints in their everyday lives – but what about in their deaths? Conventional burials in the U.S. can take up land and use toxic chemicals, and cremations have their own environmental impacts.

Mallory McDuff, Professor of Environmental Education at Warren Wilson College, was all set to have one of those traditional burials – but the loss of her father spurred her to seek a more environmentally conscious – and cheaper – option.

She talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about the benefits of green burial.

Mallory McDuff, environmental writer and professor of environmental education at Warren Wilson College