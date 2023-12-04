Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

An eco-conscious option after life ends: green burial

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published December 4, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST
Flickr/davidbrookes https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/

So many people try to reduce their carbon footprints in their everyday lives – but what about in their deaths? Conventional burials in the U.S. can take up land and use toxic chemicals, and cremations have their own environmental impacts.

Mallory McDuff, Professor of Environmental Education at Warren Wilson College, was all set to have one of those traditional burials – but the loss of her father spurred her to seek a more environmentally conscious – and cheaper – option.

She talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about the benefits of green burial.

Guest

Mallory McDuff, environmental writer and professor of environmental education at Warren Wilson College

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy