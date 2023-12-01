NC News Roundup: Medicaid expansion is live, candidate dominoes falling, fatal stabbing at Raleigh high school
On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup… candidate dominoes are already falling. Medicaid expansion finally begins. There's a fatal stabbing at a Raleigh high school. And state Senate leader Phil Berger again vocalizes his support for Mark Robinson. Join co-host Jeff Tiberii and a roundtable of reporters for a review of the week’s news from around North Carolina.
Guests
Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC
Sarah Krueger, Investigative Reporter, WRAL
Jason DeBruyn, Health reporter, WUNC
Luciana Perez Uribe, NC Politics Reporter, News & Observer