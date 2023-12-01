Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Medicaid expansion is live, candidate dominoes falling, fatal stabbing at Raleigh high school

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published December 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signs a Medicaid expansion law at the Executive Mansion on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C.
Hannah Schoenbaum
/
AP
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signs a Medicaid expansion law at the Executive Mansion on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C.

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup… candidate dominoes are already falling. Medicaid expansion finally begins. There's a fatal stabbing at a Raleigh high school. And state Senate leader Phil Berger again vocalizes his support for Mark Robinson. Join co-host Jeff Tiberii and a roundtable of reporters for a review of the week’s news from around North Carolina.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Sarah Krueger, Investigative Reporter, WRAL

Jason DeBruyn, Health reporter, WUNC

Luciana Perez Uribe, NC Politics Reporter, News & Observer

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever