NC News Roundup: Medicaid expansion is live, candidate dominoes falling, fatal stabbing at Raleigh high school

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup… candidate dominoes are already falling. Medicaid expansion finally begins. There's a fatal stabbing at a Raleigh high school. And state Senate leader Phil Berger again vocalizes his support for Mark Robinson. Join co-host Jeff Tiberii and a roundtable of reporters for a review of the week’s news from around North Carolina.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Sarah Krueger, Investigative Reporter, WRAL

Jason DeBruyn, Health reporter, WUNC

Luciana Perez Uribe, NC Politics Reporter, News & Observer