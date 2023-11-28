The South’s long and twisting history with kudzu

Kudzu first arrived in the U.S. as decoration, but after the Dust Bowl it was touted as a way to save farms from soil erosion, and it spread its roots deep and wide. Somewhere in the mid-20th century, kudzu went from “savior” to “scourge,” in the words of writer Alexis Hauk.

Hauk joins hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii to talk about our complicated relationship with kudzu and some of the people who are making the best of the invasive species – in the form of food and art.

Guest

Alexis Hauk, writer and author of“Of Vines and Villains”in The Bitter Southerner

