Due South

Bill Ferris and Marcie Cohen Ferris on publishing the South

By Leoneda Inge
Published November 21, 2023
Marcie Cohen Ferris and Bill Ferris have dedicated their lives and careers to cataloging the folkways and foodways of the American South. The couple, both professor emeriti of UNC-Chapel Hill, have published a number of award-winning and noteworthy books about our diverse region.

Now, they are the namesakes of a new imprint at UNC Press – Ferris & Ferris Books – which will publish books about the South. They talk with Leoneda Inge about the importance of publishing the South.

Guests

Marcie Cohen Ferris, professor emerita of American studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and past president of the board of directors of the Southern Foodways Alliance.

William R. Ferris, professor emeritus of History at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also served until retirement as associate director of the Center for the Study of the American South.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.<br/>
