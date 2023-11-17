Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: the UNC Chancellor's big decision, local politics and war, wildfires in Western NC and more

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published November 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
North Carolina Forest Service on November 17, 2023
North Carolina Forest Service
Image from North Carolina Forest Service website on November 17, 2023

Co-host Jeff Tiberii is joined by four journalists to talk about the week in North Carolina news and politics.

Topics this week include: the wildfires in Western NC; how local and state political leaders are navigating tensions around the Israel-Hamas war; and UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz considers leaving to lead Michigan State University.

Guests
Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC
Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer
Lucille Sherman, Reporter, Axios Raleigh
Lilly Knoepp, Senior Regional Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
