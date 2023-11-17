NC News Roundup: the UNC Chancellor's big decision, local politics and war, wildfires in Western NC and more

Co-host Jeff Tiberii is joined by four journalists to talk about the week in North Carolina news and politics.

Topics this week include: the wildfires in Western NC; how local and state political leaders are navigating tensions around the Israel-Hamas war; and UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz considers leaving to lead Michigan State University.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Lucille Sherman, Reporter, Axios Raleigh

Lilly Knoepp, Senior Regional Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

