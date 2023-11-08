Paula Poundstone brings the funny to Due South

Paula Poundstone is known in public radio circles for her appearances on NPR's comedy news quiz, Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me!, but she's also an author and the host of the podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.

Due South co-hosts Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge laugh their way through an interview with the comedian about parenting, her family’s Southern roots and what it's like to perform now after several decades on stage.

Paula Poundstone performs at The Carolina Theater of Durham on Saturday, November 11th at 8pm.

