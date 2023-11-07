Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Study examines psychological impact of UNC shooting and lockdowns

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published November 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST
UNC's campus the day of the deadly shooting and lockdown in August.
matt ramey
UNC Campus uncharacteristically empty following a shooting of a faculty member.

The fatal shooting of University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill professor Zijie Yan on August 28, 2023 led to a community-wide lockdown that lasted many hours. Two weeks later, yet another lockdown sent a familiar surge of fear through the campus community. Due South co-host Leoneda Inge talks with two researchers examining how UNC community members are coping in the aftermath.

Guests

Jonathan S. Abramowitz, PhD., Professor in Department of Psychology and Neuroscience, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Joe Friedman, Doctoral Student in Clinical Psychology at the University of North Carolina

Due South
Stay Connected
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.<br/>
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy