Local government 101: What’s at stake in municipal elections

Election Day 2023 is almost upon us, and turnout in this municipal election is likely to be much lower than in a presidential or midterm election even though local government plays a big part in our day-to-day lives. Just how big a role? Two professors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government tell Jeff Tiberii all about it.

Guests

Kristina M. Wilson, Assistant Professor of Public Law and Government, UNC School of Government

Crista Cuccaro, Teaching Assistant Professor of Public Law and Government, UNC School of Government

