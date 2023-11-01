Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Chapel Hill poet laureate Cortland Gilliam speaks truth to power

By Leoneda Inge
Published November 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
Chapel Hill poet laureate Cortland Gilliam believes that creative work and activism go hand-in-hand.
Leoneda Inge
Chapel Hill poet laureate Cortland Gilliam believes that creative work and activism go hand-in-hand.

After spending his formative years frequently traveling as part of a military family, Cortland Gilliam can now say with confidence that he calls the Town of Chapel Hill home — which is fortunate, since the town has named him its 2023-24 poet laureate!

Gilliam recently sat down with Due South host Leoneda Inge to discuss his work as an activist, community organizer and public artist. The doctoral candidate in education at UNC-Chapel Hill also shared some of his poetry.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
