"About Dad Time" highlights the joys and challenges of modern fatherhood

Host Jeff Tiberii loves being a dad — and he loves talking about being a dad with other dads from all walks of life. About Dad Time is a recurring segment on Due South in which Jeff discusses the triumphs, challenges and idiosyncrasies of fatherhood with his friends, neuroscientist Mark Chen and photographer Ben McKeown, as well as fathers from around the state.

In this inaugural episode, Jeff, Mark and Ben chat about being hands-on parents to small children while working hard to maintain healthy partnerships and busy, productive careers.