Due South

"About Dad Time" highlights the joys and challenges of modern fatherhood

By Jeff Tiberii
Published November 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
Giuseppe Milo

Host Jeff Tiberii loves being a dad — and he loves talking about being a dad with other dads from all walks of life. About Dad Time is a recurring segment on Due South in which Jeff discusses the triumphs, challenges and idiosyncrasies of fatherhood with his friends, neuroscientist Mark Chen and photographer Ben McKeown, as well as fathers from around the state.

In this inaugural episode, Jeff, Mark and Ben chat about being hands-on parents to small children while working hard to maintain healthy partnerships and busy, productive careers.

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
