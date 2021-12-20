Resolved: Your Anti-Diet New Year Discussion Guides

Each episode of this three-part series stands alone, but all three together holistically explore diet culture and how it shapes our relationships to our bodies and food. It is a timely program for your new year lineup, as messaging about how to rethink your eating and movement habits ramp up after the holiday season ends, urging folks to buy gym memberships, revamp their diets and “get back on track.” But, as research shows: dieting does not work. So, what can folks do to build better connections with food, movement and their bodies? Embodied explores the answers to these questions and provides listeners with tools for thinking about individual and systemic ways to push back on the more than $70 billion dollar industry that promotes thinness and weight loss as the key to health and happiness.

Embodied is an award-winning weekly radio show and podcast from North Carolina Public Radio WUNC that explores sex, relationships and health. Host and creator Anita Rao is on a mission to figure out what happens when we bring taboo topics out from the shadows into the light and examine them with journalistic curiosity. Embodied embraces a feminist lens on topics that largely impact women and gender queer people and manifests the philosophy that the personal is political. Anita and her producers are intentional about blurring the line between “experts” and “everyday people” in each conversation.