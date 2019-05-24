WUNCPolitics Podcast: Josh Stein Takes On JUUL, Opioid Manufacturers, And Hate

Josh Stein became the 50th attorney general of North Carolina in January 2017. The Wake County Democrat has taken a more proactive role than his predecessor, both sparring and collaborating, with the Republican led legislature.

On this episode, he discusses a recent decision to sue e-cigarette-maker JUUL for its marketing practices toward children, and what more could be done to try to curb the opioid epidemic. Stein recorded this interview at our studios in the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in downtown Raleigh.