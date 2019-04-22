WUNC Music Joins Innovative Music Video Platform

PRESS RELEASE

Chapel Hill, NC (April 22, 2019) – WUNC Music is excited to announce that it’s joining VuHaus, public media’s music discovery video platform. It’s a growing network of public stations that share a common mission to support emerging and local artists. WUNC Music joins 19 of the most influential public media stations that showcase their music video content on VuHaus.com.

“WUNC is a NPR Station at its core but we aspire to serve the whole person. We want to be the place people in our community go to be informed, engaged and entertained,” comments Connie Walker, WUNC President and General Manager. “Joining VuHaus is the next step in that effort, and it’s going to be a fun step.”

“VuHaus is already chock-full of artists from North Carolina; we’re excited to have the opportunity to build on that great work and continue to document the scene here,” states David Brower, WUNC Program Director.

“WUNC Music brings a rich heritage and a wide variety of local and regional music into VuHaus, from Indie darlings Sylvan Esso to Americana future stars Mandolin Orange...not to mention the best BBQ east of the Mississippi!” says Mike Henry, Brand Manager, VuHaus.

About WUNC Music

WUNC Music is an online and HD2 public radio station that’s curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites. WUNC Music is part of North Carolina Public Radio, one of the most listened to NPR stations in the Southeast.

About VuHaus

VuHaus (pronounced “view house”) is a collaboration of public radio and television stations from across the country, deeply rooted in their local music communities. We share a common mission to support artists and be a source of music discovery for audiences around the world. VuHaus is a non-profit, non-commercial organization, with an aim to be true partners to artists while providing a unique window into the country's most vibrant music scenes.

The VuHaus network includes public radio stations WFUV in New York City, KCRW in Los Angeles, KXT in Dallas/Ft. Worth, WXPN in Philadelphia, KEXP in Seattle, KDHX in St. Louis, opbmusic in Portland, KUTX in Austin, KTBG The Bridge in Kansas City, Mountain Stage in West Virginia, WGBH in Boston, Houston Public Media, WMOT in Nashville, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee in Milwaukee, Vocalo Radio in Chicago, NV89 in Reno, WMNF in Tampa, WYEP in Pittsburgh, WRTI in Philadelphia and WUNC in Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill.

VuHaus received initial funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and is operated by its founding partner, Public Media Company, a national non-profit organization focused on maximizing the impact of public media through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Website: www.VuHaus.com