Working To End Sexual Assault And Gender Violence On Campus

Statistics show that one in three women and one in six men in the United States experience some form of sexual violence over their lifetime. The risk of sexual assault is much higher for people who are college-aged. A recent student experience survey from Duke University shows that 48 percent of undergraduate women say they have been sexually assaulted since enrolling.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Monika Johnson-Hostler and Juliette Grimmett about the statistics and the challenges of pursuing sexual assault charges on a college campus. Johnson-Hostler is the executive director for the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and Grimmett is the founder of Chrysalis Network, an organization which provides training programs to colleges, businesses and organizations.

Stasio also homes in on the environment at Duke University with an administrator and a student. Jayne Grandes, the director for Title IX compliance at Duke University and Duke University Health System and student Ema Klugman, a junior and member of Duke Students Against Gender Violence, share their reflections on the student experience survey and how the campus is working to better support students.