Woodhouse To Leave As NC GOP Executive Director In June

The North Carolina Republican Party's executive director says he won't seek the job again when a new chairman is elected by party activists in June.

Dallas Woodhouse announced Monday he'll move on after 3.5 years at the post, which often made him the party's public face.

The state GOP has faced significant challenges over the last several months, most recently with a federal criminal indictment of outgoing Chairman Robin Hayes, an insurance magnate and two others on bribery, conspiracy and other charges.

Woodhouse isn't mentioned in the indictment. He confirmed Monday he testified before a grand jury in December but is not a target of any probe. He says it's not connected to his departure when his contract ends at the end of the state GOP convention in early June.