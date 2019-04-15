Woodhouse To Leave As NC GOP Executive Director In June

By 34 minutes ago

File photo of NC GOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse.
Credit Adhiti Bandlamudi / WUNC

The North Carolina Republican Party's executive director says he won't seek the job again when a new chairman is elected by party activists in June.

Dallas Woodhouse announced Monday he'll move on after 3.5 years at the post, which often made him the party's public face.

The state GOP has faced significant challenges over the last several months, most recently with a federal criminal indictment of outgoing Chairman Robin Hayes, an insurance magnate and two others on bribery, conspiracy and other charges.

Woodhouse isn't mentioned in the indictment. He confirmed Monday he testified before a grand jury in December but is not a target of any probe. He says it's not connected to his departure when his contract ends at the end of the state GOP convention in early June.

Tags: 
NCGOP

Related Content

Causey: Global Bankers Insurance Given Special Treatment Under Previous Commissioner

By Steve Harrison Apr 5, 2019

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said it was made clear to him when he took office that Global Bankers Insurance Group was treated differently than other companies under his predecessor, Wayne Goodwin.


State GOP Chair Hands Off Party Control Following Bribery Charges

By Apr 3, 2019
Mike Spencer / AP Photo

Updated April 3 at 1:48 p.m.

North Carolina's Republican Party chairman is giving up party control as he faces criminal charges that he and a major donor tried to bribe the state's top insurance regulator.