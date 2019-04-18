Will North Carolina Be The Next State To Ratify The Equal Rights Amendment?

Suffragists first introduced what became the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to Congress in 1923. The amendment would guarantee equal legal rights for all citizens, regardless of sex.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Senator Terry Van Duyn, co-sponsored of North Carolina to ratify the ERA, Joanna Wade, co-president of the ERA-NC Alliance, Andrew Schlafly, constitutional attorney for Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, and Angela Robbins, an associate professor of history at Meredith College about the ERA past, present and future.

Almost half a century later, Congress passed the proposed amendment and gave states until 1979 to ratify it. Three-fourths of the states have to pass an amendment before it can be added to the U.S. Constitution. Congress later extended that deadline to 1982. But only 35 states approved the ERA by that new deadline — three short of the required threshold.

But renewed interest in the ERA has given advocates hope. In 2017 Nevada ratified the amendment, and in 2018 Illinois followed suit. Could North Carolina become the 38th state to ratify pushing the amendment toward Constitutional enshrinement?

