‘Whisper Tapes’ Takes Readers To The Streets Of A Revolutionary Iran

In the aftermath of the overthrow of Iran's last monarch Mohammad Reza Shah, women in that country marked International Women’s Day for the first time in 50 years. The event held deep symbolic importance for the women who had been instrumental in that overthrow. But what was conceptualized as a celebration soon became a protest against a mandatory veiling decree.

American feminist Kate Millet travelled to Iran to stand alongside Iranian women at this time of deep historical transformation. Recording equipment in hand, Millet documented the sights and sounds on the streets as a day of celebration turned into weeks of protests. In “Whisper Tapes: Kate Millett in Iran” (Stanford University Press/2019), a new book from scholar Negar Mottahedeh, the author uses those tapes as a starting point to examine how Iranian women organized and how that movement influenced other protest movements around the globe in the 1970s. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Mottahedeh, an associate professor of literature at Duke University, about solidarity, the cult of celebrity and new insights into the Iranian Revolution.