Related Program: 
The State of Things

What Will It Take For NC Students To Receive A ‘Sound Basic Education’?

By & 4 minutes ago

Credit Pxhere

North Carolina is not spending enough on education, according to a new report commissioned by Superior Court Judge David Lee. The report outlines that due to the state’s declining public education spending, public schools and academic performance are declining.

This analysis is the latest step in a two-decade-old North Carolina Supreme Court case known as the Leandro decision. In that case justices said every school-aged child in the state should have access to a sound, basic education. The report authors recommend that $8 billion should be pumped into education in North Carolina over the next eight years to remedy the situation.

WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer talks to host Frank Stasio about the history of the Leandro decision and what the report’s conclusions mean for North Carolina.

 

Tags: 
The State of Things
Education
Leandro Case
NC Public Schools
NC Supreme Court
Liz Schlemmer

Related Content

When Nature Versus Nurture Doesn’t Answer The Question, Elan Hope Asks New Ones

By & Dec 9, 2019
Hope in her cap and gown after graduation from Smith College.
Courtesy of Elan Hope

Elan Hope grew up in one of the wealthiest majority-African American counties in the United States: Prince George’s County, Maryland. She went to talented and gifted schools and attended a STEM-focused magnet high school.

With Stalled Education Funding, What Is At Stake For Teachers And Students?

By & Dec 5, 2019
Teachers on a sidewalk holding signs that read 'Proud Public School Teacher.'
Cole del Charco / WUNC

The 2019 legislative session ended with no compromise on teacher pay raises. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Republican leaders’ final proposal of an average 3.9% increase, calling it “inadequate.”

Race In Films For The Classroom, Church And Community

By & Dec 4, 2019
Screen grab from an old nontheatrical film showing a young African American athlete on a field with white peers.
Courtesy of Duke University Press

Do you remember watching educational movies in elementary school? Older generations might think of the teacher setting up the 16 mm projector, while younger folks were assigned YouTube videos to watch at home.