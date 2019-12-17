What Will It Take For NC Students To Receive A ‘Sound Basic Education’?

North Carolina is not spending enough on education, according to a new report commissioned by Superior Court Judge David Lee. The report outlines that due to the state’s declining public education spending, public schools and academic performance are declining.

This analysis is the latest step in a two-decade-old North Carolina Supreme Court case known as the Leandro decision. In that case justices said every school-aged child in the state should have access to a sound, basic education. The report authors recommend that $8 billion should be pumped into education in North Carolina over the next eight years to remedy the situation.

WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer talks to host Frank Stasio about the history of the Leandro decision and what the report’s conclusions mean for North Carolina.