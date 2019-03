What can the biggest social media platforms in the world do to radicalization online? Host Molly Wood talked with Dipayan Ghosh, who used to work on global privacy and public policy issues at Facebook. Now he's a researcher at the Harvard Kennedy School. He says, yes, it's hard for big platforms to minimize that content. But he says it's also not that hard.

