Ethan Guentensberger from Orange High School in Hillsborough talks about how the pandemic has changed many of his senior milestones.

The pandemic has had an especially harsh impact on high school seniors in North Carolina. They've missed events they can't get back, like final performances, sports seasons, proms and graduations. Still, many have shown resilience and hopefulness.

WUNC reporter Cole del Charco has been collecting some of their stories, and will share them on a regular basis over the next few weeks. This perspective comes from senior Ethan Guentensberger from Orange High School in Hillsborough.