Becki Gray of the John Locke Foundation and Rob Schofield of the North Carolina Justice Center find plenty of agreement this week in North Carolina politics.

The Week in NC Politics for March 29, 2019.

They review what constitutes extreme partisan gerrymandering, and how the U.S. Supreme Court could rule in a case challenging the state's congressional maps.

Meanwhile, a bill that would require sheriffs to assist in federal deportations, is moving through the legislative committee process.