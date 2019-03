It was a controversial week in the University of North Carolina system. As the chancellor at East Carolina stepped away, a sitting member of the Board of Governors criticized the chair of that body, and legislators voted on future BOG members.

WUNC's Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii speaks with panelists Mitch Kokai from the John Locke Foundation and Rob Schofield of NC Policy Watch about the week in state politics.

Mitch Kokai from the John Locke Foundation and Rob Schofield from NC Policy Watch discuss just how significant the UNC developments are, as well as a proposal to change how schools are assessed. The panelists also consider whether the recent border wall flip-flop of U.S. Senator Thom Tillis will have an impact in 2020.