WATCH: State Officials Hold Coronavirus Briefing

By 1 hour ago

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to hold a media briefing on COVID-19 on Friday.

State health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, Deputy Secretary Dave Richard and NCEM Director Mike Sprayberry are expected to speak.

Watch here, live, beginning at 12 p.m.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Roy Cooper
Mandy Cohen
coronavirus
NC Coronavirus Updates

Related Content

N.A.H. Addresses COVID-19 Inequities With Community-Driven Solutions

By Stacia Brown & Anita Rao Aug 6, 2020
Bahby Banks stands behind the letters N-A-H
Bahby Banks

Public health expert Bahby Banks has been hearing about COVID-19 since before the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic back in March. 

Wake County Public Schools, Nonprofits To Make Academic Learning Centers For Young Students

By Aug 5, 2020
Laptop computer
Ian Usher / Flickr

A partnership between Wake County Public Schools, several nonprofits and local governments will provide childcare services for young students as school is set to begin remotely in less than two weeks, on Aug. 17.