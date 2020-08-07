WATCH: State Officials Hold Coronavirus Briefing By WUNC News • 1 hour ago ShareTweetEmail Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to hold a media briefing on COVID-19 on Friday. State health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, Deputy Secretary Dave Richard and NCEM Director Mike Sprayberry are expected to speak. Watch here, live, beginning at 12 p.m. Tags: COVID-19Roy CooperMandy CohencoronavirusNC Coronavirus UpdatesShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content N.A.H. Addresses COVID-19 Inequities With Community-Driven Solutions By Stacia Brown & Anita Rao • Aug 6, 2020 Bahby Banks Public health expert Bahby Banks has been hearing about COVID-19 since before the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic back in March. Wake County Public Schools, Nonprofits To Make Academic Learning Centers For Young Students By Cole del Charco • Aug 5, 2020 Ian Usher / Flickr A partnership between Wake County Public Schools, several nonprofits and local governments will provide childcare services for young students as school is set to begin remotely in less than two weeks, on Aug. 17.