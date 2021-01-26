WATCH: NC Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will give a media briefing regarding COVID-19 on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Director of North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry is also expected to join the briefing.
Chris Rutledge peels an N-95 mask off her tired face, revealing the silhouette it leaves behind. Her name and a tiny heart are drawn on the face covering in black marker so her patients know who she is.
North Carolina's top public health official acknowledged for the first time on Thursday that the state has seen a small number of coronavirus vaccine doses thrown out at a time when supplies remain limited.