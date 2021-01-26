WATCH: NC Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

By 24 minutes ago

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will give a media briefing regarding COVID-19 on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Director of North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry is also expected to join the briefing.

Watch the briefing live, below:

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus
NC Coronavirus Updates
Vaccine

Related Content

Field Hospital Helps Fight Coronavirus Surge In Western NC

By Jan 25, 2021
Nurse Chris Rutledge suits up in personal protective equipment before entering the patient wards of a COVID-19 field hospital, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Lenoir, N.C.
Sarah Blake Morgan / AP

Chris Rutledge peels an N-95 mask off her tired face, revealing the silhouette it leaves behind. Her name and a tiny heart are drawn on the face covering in black marker so her patients know who she is.

New Coronavirus Variant Shows Up In North Carolina

By Jan 23, 2021
When cars made it to the white tents at Career and Technical Education Center, they had to give volunteers the medical history before moving forward to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Naomi Prioleau / WUNC

State officials are reporting the first case in North Carolina of a more contagious strain of the coronavirus that was first detected in the United Kingdom in December.

Small Number Of NC Vaccine Doses Thrown Out, Cohen Says

By Jan 22, 2021
Health Secretary Mandy Cohen and Governor Roy Cooper
N.C. Department of Public Safety

North Carolina's top public health official acknowledged for the first time on Thursday that the state has seen a small number of coronavirus vaccine doses thrown out at a time when supplies remain limited.