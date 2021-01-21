WATCH: NC Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

With COVID-19 numbers rising, more school districts are extending their time in remote instruction. One district, Durham Public Schools, has already announced it will spend the entire year in virtual learning. As Liz Schlemmer reports for WUNC, Durham families and educators have mixed feelings about life in remote school.

When the Durham Public Schools' board of education voted to remain in virtual learning for the rest of the school year, Rhiannon Giles' reaction was complicated.

"I think they made the right decision, but also I cried," Giles said.

She's the mother of two students at Club Boulevard Elementary, with a daughter in fifth grade and a son in kindergarten.