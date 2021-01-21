WATCH: NC Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will give a media briefing regarding COVID-19 on Thursday at 1 p.m. Department of Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette is also expected to participate.
With COVID-19 numbers rising, more school districts are extending their time in remote instruction. One district, Durham Public Schools, has already announced it will spend the entire year in virtual learning. As Liz Schlemmer reports for WUNC, Durham families and educators have mixed feelings about life in remote school.
When the Durham Public Schools' board of education voted to remain in virtual learning for the rest of the school year, Rhiannon Giles' reaction was complicated.
"I think they made the right decision, but also I cried," Giles said.
She's the mother of two students at Club Boulevard Elementary, with a daughter in fifth grade and a son in kindergarten.
North Carolina is among more than a dozen states that have called up the National Guard to help at vaccination sites, and Joe Biden may mobilize Guard units nationally.
North Carolina has used National Guard troops from the beginning of the pandemic for things like running test sites and food banks. Now it has begun calling up even more citizen soldiers to boost the sluggish start of the vaccination effort. Jay Price reports from Elizabeth City for WUNC's American Homefront Project.
Many universities extended the time between semesters to avoid having students on campus during a winter spike in COVID-19 cases. But some students are still coming to campus. In this first-person account, UNC-Chapel Hill sophomore Erin Batten-Hicks explains how staying busy during winter break has been crucial to her mental health.
Many college students are experiencing the longest winter break of their school careers. That’s because most universities extended their breaks to avoid having students on-campus during a winter spike in COVID-19 cases.
But some students, like me, are still going to campus.