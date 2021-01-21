WATCH: NC Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

By 22 minutes ago

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will give a media briefing regarding COVID-19 on Thursday at 1 p.m. Department of Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette is also expected to participate.

Watch the briefing live, below:

Tags: 
COVID-19
NC Coronavirus Updates
coronavirus
North Carolina COVID-19
Vaccine

