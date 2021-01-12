WATCH: NC Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

By 59 minutes ago


Governor Roy Cooper and members of North Carolina's Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to hold a media briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Watch live, below:

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus
Vaccine
Mandy Cohen

Related Content

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 11

By Jan 11, 2021
In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a bottle of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on a table before being utilized in Topeka, Kansas.
Charlie Riedel / AP

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 4.

3:10 p.m. - Students in Cumberland County will not return to in-person learning until at least mid-March. The county board of education voted this morning to delay the start of in-person learning based on rising COVID-19 metrics. The district had planned for students to return to the classroom this month on a staggered scheduled. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

NC Mulls Incentives For Prison Inmates Who Get Vaccinated

By Jan 8, 2021
In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a bottle of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on a table before being utilized in Topeka, Kansas.
Charlie Riedel / AP

North Carolina prison officials are considering offering rewards to inmates who accept a coronavirus vaccine that will soon become available to them.

Former NC Gov. Jim Hunt Gets COVID-19 Vaccine As Health Officials Try To Speed Up Distribution

By Jan 6, 2021
Will Michaels / WUNC

The state health department is encouraging more coordination between local health departments and doctors' offices to speed up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.