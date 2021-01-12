WATCH: NC Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 4.

3:10 p.m. - Students in Cumberland County will not return to in-person learning until at least mid-March. The county board of education voted this morning to delay the start of in-person learning based on rising COVID-19 metrics. The district had planned for students to return to the classroom this month on a staggered scheduled. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC