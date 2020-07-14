Watch Live: President Trump Speaks At White House

By 34 minutes ago
  • President Trump spoke to the media last week at Walter Reed Medical Center.
    President Trump spoke to the media last week at Walter Reed Medical Center.
    Joshua Roberts / Getty Images
Originally published on July 14, 2020 4:48 pm

President Trump is speaking in the White House Rose Garden at 5 p.m. ET, amid mounting concerns raised by the public and health officials about his administration's guidance for schools to reopen for in-person classes this fall. The White House did not make clear the subject of the event.

Trump's address is scheduled for just an hour after Vice President Pence and coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci are scheduled to hold separate events at 4 p.m. ET.

Watch Trump's statement live here:

Several topics are top of mind for the voting public, including the White House's coronavirus response, ongoing protests for racial justice and against police brutality, and the still struggling U.S. economy, which has been stunted by the global pandemic. Nearly 136,000 people in the U.S. have now died from Covid-19 and major cities like Miami and Los Angeles remain hot spots.

The White House did not say whether the president would take questions during his appearance.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
coronavirus
Racial Justice

Related Content

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 13

By Jul 13, 2020
Medical personel handle testing at a community coronavirus testing site operated by Cone Health and the county Health Department in Burlington, N.C., Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Gerry Broome / AP

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 6.

4:20 p.m. - Despite the state's rising number of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Cooper announced at today's briefing that school districts will be encouraged to welcome students back under what he calls "Plan B." That involves procedures for daily screening of students and staff, physical distancing and frequent cleaning. He said school districts will also be allowed to move classes entirely online under a "Plan C" option. He said the state will provide at least five fabric masks for each student and staff member. Cooper also said the state will remain in Phase 2, restrictions on businesses and activity will remain as is for another three weeks. - Rebecca Martinez, WUNC

Ocracoke Island Ravaged By Storms And Virus Restrictions

By Jul 13, 2020
Ben Finley / AP Photo

When Hurricane Dorian pounded the wisp of earth that is Ocracoke Island, a wall of Atlantic seawater flooded Bob Chestnut’s home, surf shop and four vehicles.

How 6 Problem-Solvers Tackled Pandemic Challenges In Their Neighborhoods

By Jul 12, 2020

Cardboard beds. Urban farms. Roving mariachi bands.

These are some of the ways that regular folks are solving problems and spreading happiness during the pandemic.

The solutions aren't perfect — public health experts have some critiques and suggestions. But at the same time, they applaud the ingenuity and positive vibes.

Read the stories of six grassroots change-makers — then nominate your own at the bottom of this story.