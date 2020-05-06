WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of April 27.

2:10 p.m. - The City and County of Durham is forming a task force that will focus on how to revise emergency declarations and stay-at-home orders. Durham Mayor Steve Schewel and Durham County Commission Chair Wendy Jacobs say an early priority will be assessing Durham's testing, contact tracing and personal protective equipment needs. The task force will also form industry-specific roundtables for local businesses — including restaurants, gyms, and hair salons — to participate in the process of determining how best to reopen. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

2:05 p.m. - Dare, Hyde and Currituck counties will allow visitors once again beginning Saturday, May 16. County officials say visitor re-entry on the 16th gives local businesses a week to prepare for the arrival of visitors now that some restrictions on businesses are easing starting on Friday. Officials stress that although visitors can return to the Outer Banks, social distancing guidelines are still in place. And people are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings in public settings. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

1:50 p.m. - The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 12,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. That's up by 500 more cases from yesterday, one of the biggest daily jumps in cases yet. 477 people have died. More than half of those deaths are linked to nursing homes or residential care facilities. Almost 516 people are in the hospital with the coronavirus. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

1:45 p.m. - The North Carolina Air National Guard will conduct flyover salutes to foodbank workers, medical staffs and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19. The flyover Thursday will start over Asheville before heading to Wilmington and circling back to Charlotte. Along the way, the route will include medical facilities and food banks in Chapel Hill, Winston-Salem, Raleigh and Greenville. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

1:40 p.m. - COVID-19 cases in Wilkes County have spiked to over 130 in the last two weeks. Local officials are linking many of the new cases to a Tyson Foods Processing Plant with more than 2,000 workers. The county health department and state officials are working with Tyson to better understand the scope of the outbreak. They tested around 200 employees on Monday. Those results are expected back in the next few days. Wilkes County Manger John Yates says more testing is being planned in the community.

"We’re a little bit overwhelmed because of the number right now, but our health department is working hard and we’ve partnered with the school system. We’re bringing in school nurses to do contact tracing and we are also working with Walmart now."

Tyson is like a lot of others in the industry putting safety measures into place. That includes relaxing attendance policies to encourage sick workers to stay home, temperature checks, and dividers between workstations. But labor advocates say it’s not enough protection and action was slow to implement. - Keri Brown, WFDD

10:35 a.m. - Governor Roy Cooper has announced that up to 280 school buses will soon be equipped with Wi-Fi hot spots to bring internet access to communities without it. Cooper says this is an effort to help more students connect to school online. The buses will park in designated locations, including school meal distribution sites or grocery stores. Several mostly rural counties, including Gaston and Robeson counties, will recieve the first 156 Wi-Fi hotspots. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC