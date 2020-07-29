WATCH: The Heads Of Amazon, Apple, Facebook And Google Testify Before A House Antitrust Panel

By & 15 minutes ago

Credit U.S. House of Representatives

The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are testifying before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee on Wednesday about the market power of these major online platforms.

NPR will provide live coverage of the hearing, beginning at noon:

Tags: 
U.S. House
NPR
Amazon
Google
Facebook
Apple

Related Content

TikTok CEO: Facebook Is Making 'Copycat' Service 'Disguised As Patriotism'

By 1 hour ago

The CEO of TikTok, the popular app for sharing short-form videos, is attacking Facebook for planning the launch of a "copycat" product, accusing the social media giant of trying to smear TikTok and put it out of business in the U.S.

Why The Novel Coronavirus Has The Power To Launch A Pandemic

By 3 hours ago

On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus — then unnamed — to be a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern." The virus, first reported in China in late 2019, had started to spread beyond its borders, causing 98 cases in 18 countries in addition to some