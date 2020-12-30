WATCH: Gov. Cooper Holds COVID-19 Briefing

Governor Roy Cooper and members of North Carolina's Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to hold a media briefing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday morning that more than 63,000 North Carolinians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It's been just three weeks since the state received its first shipments of the vaccine and began inoculating frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents.

