Wake County Students Will Start School Year Remotely

The Wake County School Board voted Tuesday to proceed with its "Plan B Transitional" plan for this fall.

That means students in all grades will start the year remotely.

Most Wake County students will begin remote learning on Aug. 17. After that, the district hopes to enact a "modified" face-to-face reopening plan that would bring back Pre-K and special needs students on Sept. 8.

A target date was not announced to bring back the remainder of students for in-person learning. Board members say that will happen when it is safe to do so.

Wake, the state's largest school district, was initially expected to open with a rotation of in-person and remote learning. The board had previously approved a hybrid plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But unlike spring remote instruction, the fall will include grades.

"The core, the goals and the objectives and the standards, those won't change,” said Jacqueline Jordan, the principal of Moore Square Magnet Middle School in Raleigh. “It's the way that we deliver the instruction that will be different."

Wake County Schools will work to find out which students still need devices to learn remotely and will distribute them in the coming weeks.

The Johnston County school board is meeting Wednesday evening to decide how its district will open.