VIDEO PREMIERE: Reese McHenry 'Bye Bye Baby'

Reese McHenry has been a fixture of the NC music scene for years, lending her incredible voice to her band The Dirty Little Heaters and collaborating with Spider Bags. Earlier this year she released No Dados, her first solo album on Suah Sounds and WUNC Music is proud to present the premiere of 'Bye Bye Baby,' the latest video from the album.

Filmed at Raleigh's Ruby Deluxe, the video takes us in to the crowd of a late and sweaty night at the club. It was shot by Joe Centeno and Michael Venutolo-Mantovani, and edited by Suki Hawley and Michael Venutolo-Mantovani.

Catch Reese McHenry and her band on their whirlwind East Coast tour this Fall.

Oct 11 - Chaleston, SC

Oct 12 - Kill Devil Hills, NC

Oct 13 - Washington, DC

Oct 14 - New York, NY

Oct 15 - Pittsburg, PA

Oct 16 - Richmond, VA

Oct 17 - Norfolk, VA

Oct 18 - Raleigh, NC (Slim's)